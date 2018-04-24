Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crossing Divides: How running is uniting old and young
Vivian is helping to tackle loneliness through exercise with regular runs to visit her 'coach', 78-year-old Dennis.
It's done through a charity called GoodGym, which unites younger runners with older people who may face loneliness and isolation.
-
24 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window