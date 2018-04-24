Running coach with a difference
Crossing Divides: How running is uniting old and young

Vivian is helping to tackle loneliness through exercise with regular runs to visit her 'coach', 78-year-old Dennis.

It's done through a charity called GoodGym, which unites younger runners with older people who may face loneliness and isolation.

