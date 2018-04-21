The make-up artist helping scarred women

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I want to look as good as my friends'
Make-up artist Olamide Fetuga had second degree burns on her face after an accident, and now uses her skills to help other scarred women regain their confidence.
Her project 'PrettyNScarred' has helped victims of acid attacks and gas explosions.
She told BBC Minute: “No matter what you’re going through, you can be who you want to be."
Video Journalist: Patrick Clahane
-
21 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window