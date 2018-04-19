'Remind the world that it did happen'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Remind the world that it did happen'

More than 70 years after the liberation of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp Hetty Verolme returns.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 19 Apr 2018