Windrush row: I was denied cancer treatment
Albert Thompson - not his real name - was told he would have to pay £54,000 for prostate cancer treatment unless he could produce the right documentation.

Although the 63-year-old is not technically of the Windrush generation - as he arrived in the UK from Jamaica after 1971 - his case has become the focus of much coverage during the current Windrush row.

  • 18 Apr 2018
