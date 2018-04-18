Schoolboy explains his viral campaign video
Manchester 'snack' teenager explains his viral head boy campaign video

Fifteen-year-old Mancunian Chilombo went viral after his sister posted a video of him campaigning to be head boy.

Chilombo breaks down for the BBC his comical take on running for the position.

