Windrush: 'I missed my mum's funeral'

Windrush: Man not allowed to return to UK missed mum's funeral
Junior Green was not allowed to return to the UK for his mother’s funeral in 2017 even though he had lived there for the past 60 years.
Doreen Green, Junior's sister, told Newsnight the family "couldn't believe it" when he was not allowed on the plane from Jamaica to the UK.
18 Apr 2018
