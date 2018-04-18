Windrush: 'I missed my mum's funeral'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Windrush: Man not allowed to return to UK missed mum's funeral

Junior Green was not allowed to return to the UK for his mother’s funeral in 2017 even though he had lived there for the past 60 years.

Doreen Green, Junior's sister, told Newsnight the family "couldn't believe it" when he was not allowed on the plane from Jamaica to the UK.

  • 18 Apr 2018
Go to next video: The story of the Windrush generation