Windrush migrant: 'I contemplated suicide'

Nick Broderick - a Windrush migrant - came to the UK as a baby in 1962, travelling on his mother's passport, and has been fighting for the past four years to prove his legal status.

He told Victoria Derbyshire the process had left him feeling like a criminal - and at one point he had considered suicide if he was deported.

The government has apologised to those affected, and has set up a task force to prevent the children of first generation Commonwealth migrants from being deported because they haven't got the right paperwork.

