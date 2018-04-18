'My grandmother would be turning in her grave'

Video

The children of Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK with their parents up the early 1970s were automatically granted leave to remain.

But some have recently lost their jobs and access to NHS services, or been detained in immigration removal centres, because a change in the law means they have to prove they have been living in the UK - even though they have been in the country legally for decades.

Winston Walker, aged 53 and from Bristol, arrived when he was 18 months old.

He wants a UK passport, but says it is "an insult" he has to pay so much for it.