'It's horrible being in flats like this'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crackdown on bad landlords in Margate

As more families rent their homes rather than buy, some councils are attempting to clamp down on sub-standard housing.

Bethany Haigh rents a flat in Margate with her two children and says she has been stuck in problem homes since she was 18.

  • 17 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Caught in a 'cycle of renting'