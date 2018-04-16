Car collision outside Ant McPartlin sentencing
Video

Car collision outside Ant McPartlin sentencing

A collision has been caught on camera during a live BBC broadcast outside Ant McPartlin's drink driving sentencing.

The TV presenter has been fined £86,000 and given a 20-month driving ban after pleading guilty to drink driving.

  • 16 Apr 2018
