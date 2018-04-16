Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Car collision outside Ant McPartlin sentencing
A collision has been caught on camera during a live BBC broadcast outside Ant McPartlin's drink driving sentencing.
The TV presenter has been fined £86,000 and given a 20-month driving ban after pleading guilty to drink driving.
-
16 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window