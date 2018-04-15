Denial of Russia evidence 'perplexing'
Video

Russia spy attack: Johnson 'perplexed' by denial of Russian involvement

Boris Johnson has said he finds any denial of Russia's alleged involvement in the Salisbury spy poisoning "extraordinary".

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, the foreign secretary repeated his belief that the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury was "state sponsored".

  • 15 Apr 2018
