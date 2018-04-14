Girl gamers on abuse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Girl gamers told to 'get back in the kitchen'

Female players at the 2018 London Games Festival have been telling BBC Minute about some of the abuse they receive when they tell men they play consoles.

The event has been showcasing the latest games and championing female developers in the industry.

Video journalist: Patrick Clahane

  • 14 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Hellblade: Our big risk paid off