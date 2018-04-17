'I enjoy being a sex worker'
'A brothel's a safer place for me to work'

Louise has been a sex worker for five years, and currently works in a brothel.

She told Victoria Derbyshire that people "can't get their heads round" the idea she enjoys her job.

