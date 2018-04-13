Prince Philip waves as he leaves hospital

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Duke of Edinburgh waves as he is driven away from hospital
The Duke of Edinburgh has been discharged from hospital following a successful hip replacement operation.
Prince Philip, 96, was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on 3 April and underwent the planned procedure the following day.
-
13 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window