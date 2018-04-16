Video

Close friends of 14-year-old Nell Jones, who was killed in the Manchester Arena attack, have been speaking to BBC Radio 5 live about how they will remember her.

They’ve been involved in creating a 'Garden of Memories' at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School in Cheshire.

Nell would have turned 15 on 16 April 2018.

The hashtag #RememberingNell is being used to promote the foundation that Nell's family have launched to help disadvantaged children in North West England.