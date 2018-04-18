London Bridge: A tale of two cities
Fifty years ago on 18 April 1968, London Bridge was bought by American entrepreneur Robert P McCulloch for $2.4m (then over £1m).

He dismantled it and rebuilt it in the Arizona desert.

  • 18 Apr 2018
