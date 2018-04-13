The 'Windrush' migrants facing deportation
'Windrush' migrants facing deportation threat

Michael Braithwaite was let go after his employer ruled him an illegal immigrant.

Like many other members of the "Windrush generation" of Caribbean migrants who moved to the UK before the 1971 Immigration Act, Michael had the right to remain but no documents to prove it.

  • 13 Apr 2018
