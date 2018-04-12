Corrie star: I was asked to strip for ad audition
Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp has told BBC Radio 5 live she was once asked to strip to her underwear for a coffee commercial audition.

Speaking to Clare McDonnell, the actor, who plays Nicola Rubinstein said she was confused by the director's request.

In 2016, the former temp worker was sent home after refusing to wear high heels.

