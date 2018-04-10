Syria 'chemical' attack is barbaric - PM
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Syria 'chemical' attack is barbaric, says Theresa May

Prime Minister Theresa May has described the suspected chemical attack in Syria as "barbaric".

Mrs May, who has agreed an international response is needed with the US and France, said she was working "urgently" with other countries to establish who is responsible.

Medical sources say dozens of people, including children, have been killed in the attack.

  • 10 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Syria children treated after chemical attack