Flower tributes repeatedly destroyed by residents
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Flower tributes left for a suspected burglar repeatedly destroyed

A man was seen stamping on flowers and balloons left for Henry Vincent, who was fatally stabbed by a 78-year-old man during an alleged burglary at the pensioner's home.

  • 10 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Owners of stolen jewellery sought