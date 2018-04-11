'I was thinking about Europe'
What does Tracey Emin's latest art piece mean?

Tracey Emin's latest art piece has been unveiled at St Pancras International station.

The sign is one of the first things you see when arriving from Europe and the British artist explains the meaning behind the phrase.

