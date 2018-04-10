Ex-spy's daughter leaves hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ex-spy's daughter leaves hospital

Yulia Skripal, the poisoned daughter of Russian ex-spy Sergei, has been discharged from hospital.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Apr 2018