'Their words still haunt me today'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anti-abortion protesters' words 'still haunt me today'
Anti-abortion campaigners have been accused of harassing women outside abortion clinics across the UK.
Lisa Jones said she was told having an abortion was "murder".
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window