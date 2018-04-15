'I thought this would be my forever home'

Video

In a suburb of Leeds, this housing estate is attracting attention.

The prefabricated 'Airey' houses were built for miners in the 1950s - but now the company which owns them, Pemberstone, wants to knock them down to build more modern homes.

The residents accept the houses need modernising, but some are fearful of losing their homes.

Pemberstone said in a statement that it "has been working to provide a blueprint for the future of the estate which will allow it to be modernised while protecting the existing community and provide homes for the long-term."

You can watch Newsnight on BBC 2 weekdays at 22:30.