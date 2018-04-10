'Significant milestone' for Yulia Skripal

Video

Yulia Skripal, the poisoned daughter of Russian ex-spy Sergei, has been discharged from hospital.

The 33-year-old was released from Salisbury District Hospital on Monday and taken to a secure location.

Dr Christine Blanshard, Salisbury Hospital deputy chief executive, said: "This is not the end of her treatment but marks a significant milestone."

Her 66-year-old father remains in hospital and is "recovering more slowly than Yulia".