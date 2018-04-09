Tears of a murdered teen's mother

Video

The mother of a murdered teenager shed tears as she described the impact his death has had on her and her other children.

Jessica Plummer, whose 17-year-old son Shaquan was stabbed in January 2015, said every day without him was hard.

Jemal Williams was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 24 years after being found guilty of murdering the teenager.

He chased and stabbed Shaquan after refusing the teen entry to a party.