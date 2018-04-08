Moment England basketballers get engaged
England basketballer Georgina Jones said she had "no idea" this proposal was coming.

After the nation's women's and men's sides both won their matches at the Commonwealth Games, Jamell Anderson's teammates stood aside, to reveal he was down on one knee.

