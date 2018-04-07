Brazil ex-president's police stand-off
Lula: Brazil ex-president's police stand-off

Luis Inácio Lula da Silva is holed up in a union building after failing to hand himself in to the authorities.

The former Brazilian president, who is due to begin a 12-year jail term, claims his conviction was politically motivated.

  • 07 Apr 2018
