Grass skirt for 'high chief' prince

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grass skirt in Vanuatu for 'high chief' Prince Charles
Prince Charles has been declared honorary high chief during a visit to the South Pacific island of Vanuatu, taking the name of Mal Menaringmanu.
-
07 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window