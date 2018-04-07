Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London violence: More targeted stop-and-search needed, says mayor
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, says he wants police in the capital to make greater use of stop-and-search powers.
It comes as 300 extra officers are deployed in parts of the city that have been worst affected by a recent increase in violent crime.
-
07 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-43680770/london-violence-more-targeted-stop-and-search-needed-says-mayorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window