'More targeted, intelligence-led stop-and-search needed'
London violence: More targeted stop-and-search needed, says mayor

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, says he wants police in the capital to make greater use of stop-and-search powers.

It comes as 300 extra officers are deployed in parts of the city that have been worst affected by a recent increase in violent crime.

  • 07 Apr 2018