Dealing with grief through gaming
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Manchester Arena bomb: Dealing with grief through gaming

The brother of one of the victims of last year's Manchester concert attack has created a video game to help people deal with loss.

Martyn Hett was one of the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at Manchester Arena in July.

  • 06 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Manchester attack: How events unfolded