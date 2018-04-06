Russia: UK 'playing with fire'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russia: UK 'playing with fire'

Moscow's UN ambassador says the UK "will be sorry" over its reaction to the Salisbury spy poisoning.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Apr 2018