Russia: UK 'playing with fire'
Spy poisoning: Russia says UK is 'playing with fire'

Russia has accused the UK of inventing a "fake story" over the Salisbury spy poisoning.

The UK claims Russia is behind the attack. Moscow denies responsibility.

Moscow's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzia told a meeting of the UN Security Council:

"We have told our British colleagues that you are playing with fire and you'll be sorry."

  • 05 Apr 2018
