Russia: UK 'playing with fire'

Spy poisoning: Russia says UK is 'playing with fire'
Russia has accused the UK of inventing a "fake story" over the Salisbury spy poisoning.
The UK claims Russia is behind the attack. Moscow denies responsibility.
Moscow's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzia told a meeting of the UN Security Council:
"We have told our British colleagues that you are playing with fire and you'll be sorry."
05 Apr 2018
