Manchester City bus attacked
Fans throw bottles and cans at Manchester City bus

Liverpool pans pelted the Manchester City coach with missiles as it arrived at Anfield on Wednesday. Liverpool went on to defeat the visitors 3-0 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

  • 05 Apr 2018