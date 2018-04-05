Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Victoria actor on being conceived by a sperm donor
Jordan Waller, who starred as Lord Alfred Paget in ITV’s Victoria, has told BBC Radio 5 live he was conceived via a sperm donor.
Speaking to Anna Foster, the ITV drama star – who is now becoming a sperm donor himself – explained what it was like growing up not knowing his father.
-
05 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window