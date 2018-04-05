Grenfell cladding failed to meet standards

Media player
Grenfell cladding failed to meet safety standards
Fire tests carried out as early as 2014 showed cladding used on Grenfell Tower failed to meet the safety standards originally claimed by its manufacturer, a BBC investigation has found.
An industry source, who has worked on a number of construction projects, said there should have been a product recall, as Tom Symonds explains.
05 Apr 2018
