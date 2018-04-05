Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Viewsnight: ‘British EU ignorance is harming UK interests’
In this Viewsnight, Agata Gostyńska-Jakubowska of the Centre for European Reform argues that if the British government doesn't pay more attention to the European Parliament, it could get a bad Brexit deal.
Viewsnight is BBC Newsnight's place for opinion and debate.
-
05 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window