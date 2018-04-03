Media player
Lake District holidays for a shilling
For Radio 4's The World at One, Emma Jane Kirby has been driving around the UK with the 1939 Penguin county touring map guides.
This time, she arrives at the Lake District where even the less well-off can enjoy a holiday, as archivist at the Youth Hostel Associations Duncan Simpson explains.
03 Apr 2018
