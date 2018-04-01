RAF anniversary flypast
RAF anniversary flypast at Biggin Hill

A formation of three World War Two aircraft - a Spitfire T9, Spitfire Mk IX and a Hawker Hurricane X - have flown over the wartime airfield of Biggin Hill.

Leading the flight was Battle Of Britain veteran Sqn Ldr Allan Scott.

Wartime pilot Lt Keith Quilter and Air Transport Auxiliary pilot Mary Ellis watched from the ground.

