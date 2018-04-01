Royal Family greets Queen at Easter service
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were with the Queen at the Easter service.

Prince Philip, Prince and Harry and Meghan Markle were among the royals that were absent from the occasion.

