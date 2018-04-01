BBC Breakfast falls for April Fools joke
A story in The Observer about Brexit emojis fooled the BBC Breakfast team.

The presenters realised they'd fallen for the April Fools fake story after viewers pointed out what reporter Scherzo Primavera's name means in Italian: Joke of spring.

