Outed in the RAF
Corporal Toni Richardson from Wakefield joined the Royal Air Force when she was 16, shortly before her 17th birthday.
It wasn't her choice to come out, at the age of 18, in front of an office full of RAF colleagues.
Toni, now 30, told BBC Radio 5 live that she hopes by sharing her story, it will help other young LGBT people in the military “be who they want to be".
03 Apr 2018
