Bus fire at Stansted Airport
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stansted Airport fire leads to cancellations

Flights at Stansted Airport are expected to return to normal after a fire caused all departures to be cancelled on Friday evening.

Footage showed black smoke shrouding the terminal building when a shuttle bus burst into flames.

No-one was injured but passengers described an atmosphere of confusion in the aftermath as flight details disappeared from departure boards.

  • 31 Mar 2018