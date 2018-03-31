Bus fire at Stansted Airport

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stansted Airport fire leads to cancellations
Flights at Stansted Airport are expected to return to normal after a fire caused all departures to be cancelled on Friday evening.
Footage showed black smoke shrouding the terminal building when a shuttle bus burst into flames.
No-one was injured but passengers described an atmosphere of confusion in the aftermath as flight details disappeared from departure boards.
31 Mar 2018
