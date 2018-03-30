Media player
Video
James Corden's dad complains about Peter Rabbit review
Mark and Simon read a letter from James Corden's dad, Malcolm on BBC Radio 5 live.
Mr Corden wasn't happy with Mark calling his son "appallingly irritating" in a review of Peter Rabbit.
30 Mar 2018
