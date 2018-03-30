Video
'Judge us on actions' says minister on rough sleeping
Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has insisted he is committed to tackling homeless, as he announces a new dedicated task force and a £30m fund for councils in England.
The number of people living on the streets in England has been rising for seven consecutive years.
Asked whether he would step down if the government failed to reach its target on reducing rough sleeping, Mr Javid said he was "absolutely prepared to be judged by his commitments".
