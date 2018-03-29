Queen hands out Maundy money
The Queen has given out commemorative coins to 184 pensioners to mark Maundy Thursday at Windsor Castle.

The money, which was presented in a red and a white purse, recognises the men and women's service to the church and local community.

The Duke of Edinburgh decided not to take part in this year's service, which was held in St George's Chapel.

