Ministry 'also failed' in Worboys case

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Worboys case: Justice ministry 'also failed' in parole case
Nick Hardwick, the former chairman of the Parole Board, has listed a series of mistakes he claims the Ministry of Justice made in the case of rapist John Worboys.
He also told BBC Breakfast that he had not known other alleged but not proven offences could be considered when deciding a prisoner's parole.
-
29 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window