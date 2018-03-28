Gauke: Serious failings in Worboys case
Justice Secretary David Gauke says the court's findings around how the decision was reached to release rapist John Worboys give rise to "serious concerns".

In a statement to the Commons, he says it was right that the actions of Ministry of Justice officials and the Parole Board in this "important and unusual" case have been laid open to judicial scrutiny.

