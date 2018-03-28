'The police assumed I was some drunk'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Worboys victim: 'The police assumed I was some drunk'

A decision by the Parole Board to release the rapist John Worboys has been quashed, as the Board's chairman Nick Hardwick resigns.

The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire spoke to one of his victims, who said police did not act when she was attacked in 2003.

Read more on this story.

  • 28 Mar 2018
Go to next video: John Worboys 'knows where we lived'