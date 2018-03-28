Taking to the skies in a RAF Tornado
For nearly 40 years, the supersonic Tornado attack bomber has been at the heart of the RAF’s operations, from the Cold War to current missions over Iraq and Syria.

The jet is due to come out of service next year and as the RAF celebrates its centenary, the Today programme's Sarah Montague was taken for a flight by Wing Commander James Heeps.

